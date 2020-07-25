Major League Baseball’s extra-inning rule has slightly changed for the 2020 season.

Rather than just playing past the ninth inning as if it was just another inning, each team will start each subsequent extra inning with a base-runner on second base. This new rule has been implemented in the minor leagues each of the last few seasons with a goal to help speed the game along, while also adding something new to the game.

With all the changes that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has brought, here’s the question: Are you in favor of the MLB’s expanded playoff system? Check out the results of Friday’s Dunkin’ Poll in the video above!

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images