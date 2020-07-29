Major League Baseball is taking action to try and speed up games.

One new rule change for the COVID-19-shortened season is a three-batter minimum for pitchers, with the hope of lowering the number of pitching changes in a game. After entering a game, a pitcher must face at least three batters or finish off the inning before another pitcher is allowed to be brought in.

With all the changes that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has brought, here’s the question: Are you in favor of the MLB’s new three-batter minimum rule? Check out the results of Tuesday’s Dunkin’ Poll in the video above!

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images