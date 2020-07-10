Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Eddie Vedder accepted Theo Epstein’s challenge.

The Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations nailed a 50-yard field goal for his #TrickShot4Snowy — a challenge that raises awareness for ALS and honors Calgary Flames assistant general manager and former Boston Red Sox writer for The Boston Globe, Chris Snow, who was diagnosed with the disease last summer.

Epstein called out Vedder, and the Pearl Jam lead vocalist did not disappoint.

The 55-year-old hit a baseball while wakeboarding in an impressive video. Check it out:

Pearl Jam lead singer Eddie Vedder wears a Red Sox helmet while executing a fantastic #TrickShot4Snowy challenge on his wakeboard. @MichaelaNESN | #StrikeOutALS | https://t.co/R1Y2pASdr2 pic.twitter.com/LW5LUYvP4J — NESN (@NESN) July 9, 2020

That certainly will be tough to beat.

To learn more about #TrickShot4Snowy, click here.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images