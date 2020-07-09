Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics understand why they’re traveling to Orlando for the NBA’s return-to-play plan.

Jayson Tatum mentioned Tuesday that if the Celtics were going to the Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World, they “might as well try to win a championship.” Boston teammate Enes Kanter took it one step further.

Kanter on Wednesday was showcased in a video tweeted by the Celtics, and he had a message fans certainly will want to hear.

“What’s up everybody? This is 2008 Boston Celtics World Championship trophy. This is the 17th one, but guess what? The 18th one is coming soon. Just wait,” Kanter said.

The Celtics currently are the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, and will have eight games to better that seed before the NBA playoffs begin in Orlando. Games will begin July 30.

While Kanter’s message is a nice thought, he’s not alone. The Celtics have plenty of believers thinking they could represent the East and make a run at the NBA title.

Boston certainly is hoping so, too.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Szczepanski/USA TODAY Sports Images