Cam Newton’s series of hype videos have fired up Patriots fans ever since the star quarterback signed with New England.

One of Newton’s most recent Instagram clips, however, left everyone scratching their heads.

Newton on Friday shared a video of himself jumping into a pool, which is all fine and good. But the 2015 NFL MVP decision’s to wear socks as he leaped into the water prompted a slew of fans to call out the veteran signal-caller in the post’s comment section.

Newton always has marched to the beat of his own drum, so perhaps we shouldn’t be terribly surprised by this.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images