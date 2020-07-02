Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Green Bay Packers bolstered their backfield Wednesday.

The Packers already boast one of the top young running backs in the league in Aaron Jones, but added depth Wednesday when they came to an agreement with 2020 second-round draft pick A.J. Dillon.

Throughout three seasons with the Boston College Eagles, Dillon amassed 4,282 rushing yards, including 1,685 in 2019, to go along with 40 total touchdowns.

For more, check out the “Need To Know” video above from Wednesday night’s “NESN After Hours,” presented by People’s United Bank.