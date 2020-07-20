Brian Scalabrine hasn’t suited up in the NBA since the 2011-12 season, and there are no Boston Celtics games currently going on for him to broadcast.

Yet, the former Celtics forward and current NBC Sports Boston analyst was trending on Twitter in the United States.

And it was for a hilarious reason.

SportsCenter on Monday tweeted out a call for its followers to respond to its post with who they believe to be the greatest athlete of all-time. The catch, however, is that the ESPN show only wanted to see wrong answers in the replies.

Apparently, Scalabrine is the most popular answer, and social media had some fun with it. And plenty of White Mamba stans chimed in to defend him.

No publicity is bad publicity, right? Way to stay relevant without basketball going on, Scal.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images