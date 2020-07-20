Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brian Scalabrine hasn’t suited up in the NBA since the 2011-12 season, and there are no Boston Celtics games currently going on for him to broadcast.

Yet, the former Celtics forward and current NBC Sports Boston analyst was trending on Twitter in the United States.

And it was for a hilarious reason.

SportsCenter on Monday tweeted out a call for its followers to respond to its post with who they believe to be the greatest athlete of all-time. The catch, however, is that the ESPN show only wanted to see wrong answers in the replies.

Apparently, Scalabrine is the most popular answer, and social media had some fun with it. And plenty of White Mamba stans chimed in to defend him.

Brian Scalabrine aka white mamba aka the enforcer. pic.twitter.com/tQDG4sAygC — Jody Crews (@jodycrews34) July 20, 2020

Unathletic people still thinking they'd beat Brian Scalabrine in a pickup game in the early 2000's… 🤥🤥🤥 — JRSportBrief (@JRSportBrief) July 20, 2020

Brian Scalabrine, mans was just built different https://t.co/m9Veq3jdYK — josiah (@jiggy_josiah) July 20, 2020

Brian Scalabrine aka The White Mamba pic.twitter.com/2OhpYHOdUs — Sports Fan 34 (@8RIPKobe241) July 20, 2020

Last time I checked Brian Scalabrine played 11 season the NBA, made $20 million and won a ring with the Boston Celtics. Who are these incredible athletes trolling him? — Dan Kelley (@DanKelley66) July 20, 2020

Brian Scalabrine aka The White Mamba pic.twitter.com/BDB08idY2Q — Brandon Woodson (@BrandonWoodson) July 20, 2020

Brian Scalabrine, but he actually might be the best athlete of all time? https://t.co/hcMjxrJQMO — Hogan Barris (@HoganBarris) July 20, 2020

I see all this hate for Brian Scalabrine on my timeline but last I checked homie has more rings than Russ, Harden, PG, and Anthony Davis combined — Reagan Jordan (@Reagan_Jordan1) July 20, 2020

Brian Scalabrine.

And I may not be giving a wrong answer 🤫 https://t.co/bYlxcqT9Z6 — Dale (@drichJunior) July 20, 2020

WHY IS BRIAN SCALABRINE TRENDING??? Better question: Why wouldn’t Brian Scalabrine be trending? The White Mamba. pic.twitter.com/zzmxG9n0J6 — Kyle Ashton (@beefdaddy4) July 20, 2020

Our first thoughts when we see that Brian Scalabrine is trending. pic.twitter.com/M3pC76gWgA — Inside The Minds (@itmpod) July 20, 2020

No publicity is bad publicity, right? Way to stay relevant without basketball going on, Scal.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images