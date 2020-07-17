Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Los Angeles Lakers will not be entering the NBA’s resumed season fully healthy.

Los Angeles reportedly will be without the services of four-time All-Star point guard Rajon Rondo for the next six to eight weeks after he underwent surgery Wednesday to repair a fractured thumb.

Rondo injured his hand during a practice earlier this week as the Lakers got back to the court in Orlando, Fla.

The 34-year-old Rondo averaged 7.1 points and five assists per game across 48 games this season.

