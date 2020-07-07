Marshall Newhouse isn’t worried about Cam Newton fitting in with the Patriots.

While there was a void at quarterback in New England upon Tom Brady’s departure, Foxboro wasn’t widely viewed as an ideal landing spot for Newton. Many believed Newton, who features one of the biggest personalities in football, wouldn’t be able to co-exist with Bill Belichick, who, of course, is all business.

But as Newhouse explained during a recent appearance on Sirius XM NFL’s “Late Hits,” plenty of big-personality players have come through New England and succeeded. The former Patriots offensive lineman, who briefly played alongside Newton with the Carolina Panthers, seems to believe the veteran quarterback’s approach to the game will be well-received in New England.

“Some people who are just uncomfortable with a guy as strong in personality as Cam might see that as something that could cause friction, but people who are secure and understand what it takes to play in the NFL — both Bill Belichick and (offensive coordinator) Josh McDaniels as a staff and Cam Newton as a guy who has matured and competed and grown so much over the years — to those guys, none of this matters,” Newhouse said, as transcribed by ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

“When I was in Carolina, I was new, getting traded in the middle of the season, and my mornings started early, cramming the playbook. Lo and behold, Cam was there, hours before me, walking on the treadmill, studying his playbook. Same in the afternoon, with Luke Kuechly, studying, getting extra film work. So the work part is not a question. You can call it flamboyance, but he’s just got a strong personality. He’s a leader.

“But when has Bill Belichick ever shied away from that? We just assume they don’t mesh with that kind of thing, but in reality, there are strong personalities all over the locker room. Everybody just knows their role. I think Cam will get there, and they’ll kind of help him define what his role is, and he’ll adapt to that. Them not being able to get along is just a fallacy, in my opinion.”

Newhouse isn’t the only player to come through New England who believes Newton will be a good fit with the Patriots. Former center Damien Woody believes both Belichick and McDaniels are excited to get to work with the 2015 NFL MVP.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images