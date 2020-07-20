We’re just 10 days out from the NBA finishing out the 2020 season at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla.
And following great news that zero players have tested positive for COVID-19 since the league last revealed results on July 13, the NBA has announced each team’s full roster for the return.
For the Celtics, there are no big surprises, with Tacko Fall and Tremont Waters both on the list since the NBA decided to allow for expanded rosters and players on two-way contracts to join teams in Walt Disney World for the seeding games and playoffs.
Here’s the full roster:
Jaylen Brown
Carsen Edwards
Tacko Fall
Javonte Green
Gordon Hayward
Enes Kanter
Romeo Langford
Semi Ojeleye
Vincent Poirier
Marcus Smart
Jayson Tatum
Daniel Theis
Kemba Walker
Brad Wanamaker
Tremont Waters
Robert Williams III
Grant Williams
The Celtics have utilized all 17 available roster spots, as no players have opted-out of the season. Now hopefully they can all stay healthy.
