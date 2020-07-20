Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We’re just 10 days out from the NBA finishing out the 2020 season at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla.

And following great news that zero players have tested positive for COVID-19 since the league last revealed results on July 13, the NBA has announced each team’s full roster for the return.

For the Celtics, there are no big surprises, with Tacko Fall and Tremont Waters both on the list since the NBA decided to allow for expanded rosters and players on two-way contracts to join teams in Walt Disney World for the seeding games and playoffs.

Here’s the full roster:

Jaylen Brown

Carsen Edwards

Tacko Fall

Javonte Green

Gordon Hayward

Enes Kanter

Romeo Langford

Semi Ojeleye

Vincent Poirier

Marcus Smart

Jayson Tatum

Daniel Theis

Kemba Walker

Brad Wanamaker

Tremont Waters

Robert Williams III

Grant Williams

The Celtics have utilized all 17 available roster spots, as no players have opted-out of the season. Now hopefully they can all stay healthy.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images