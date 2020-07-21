Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Gabe Kapler made headlines Monday night.

The Giants manager, along with some other players, took a knee during the national anthem prior to San Francisco’s game against the Oakland Athletics.

Mike Yastrzemski, Austin Slater and Jaylin Davis also took a knee on the same Coliseum field former A’s catcher Bruce Maxwell did so in 2017.

Kapler is the first Major League Baseball to kneel to protest police brutality and racial injustice.

Giants players kneeling during the anthem pic.twitter.com/xT2YkbQ8GS — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 21, 2020

Pretty powerful moment.

Kapler has not shied away about voicing his opinions on racial injustice, and said he was going to use his platform in order to speak out.

And it appears he’s doing just that.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images