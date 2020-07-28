Of the 80 players on the New England Patriots’ current roster, 27 have joined (or, in one case, re-joined) the team since the 2019 season concluded.

With the Patriots set to reconvene for training camp this week after an unprecedented offseason of COVID-19 precautions and virtual meetings, we compiled a quick refresher on each of those newcomers.

VETERAN NEWCOMERS

Cam Newton, quarterback

The clear headliner. The 2015 NFL MVP should enter the season as New England’s starting quarterback but must first prove he’s healthy after having his last two campaigns cut short by injuries (shoulder in 2018, foot in 2019). If he’s back to full strength, Newton will provide a level of athleticism and rushing ability not present during Tom Brady’s 20-year run with the franchise.

Brian Hoyer, quarterback

The Patriots typically carry two quarterbacks rather than three — Jarrett Stidham beat out Hoyer for the second spot behind Brady last summer — but a desire for COVID insurance could prompt them to retain an extra passer this season. Hoyer has far more knowledge of and experience in Josh McDaniels’ offense than either Stidham or Newton — the two primary contenders for the starting job. One other thought: Since teams now can place up to six players with unlimited NFL experience on their practice squads, could that be where Hoyer ultimately lands?

Damiere Byrd, wide receiver

Byrd was New England’s first free agent signing of the offseason. He’s a burner (4.28-second 40-yard dash) who played three seasons with Newton in Carolina from 2016 to 2018. Byrd didn’t do much offensively for the Panthers (12 total catches, two touchdowns in 17 games) but broke out with Arizona last season, posting a 32-359-1 line in 14 games. He also can return kicks and punts.

Marqise Lee, wide receiver

Lee is searching for a fresh start after missing most of the last two seasons with knee injuries. The former Jacksonville Jaguar caught just three passes in six games in 2019 but has been productive when healthy, totaling 119 receptions for 1,553 yards and six touchdowns during the 2016 and 2017 campaigns.

Beau Allen, defensive tackle

Allen looks like a one-for-one replacement for Danny Shelton, who signed with Detroit. He was buried on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ depth chart last season, playing just 19.6 percent of defensive snaps after logging at least 40 percent in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Brandon Copeland, linebacker

The versatile Copeland has played on the edge and off the ball in his NFL career. The Patriots have some question marks at linebacker after losing Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins and Elandon Roberts in free agency. (Update: Add Dont’a Hightower to that list, too.)

Adrian Phillips, safety

Phillips played all over the Los Angeles Chargers’ defense and was a first-team All-Pro on special teams in 2018. The Patriots could use him to back up and/or spell starter Patrick Chung, who’s been battered by injuries in recent years and turns 33 in August.

Cody Davis, safety

Most of Davis’ contributions have come in the kicking game (360-plus special teams snaps in four of the last five seasons) but he also saw substantial playing time at deep safety for the Los Angeles Rams in 2016 and 2017. He, Phillips and Terrence Brooks could be fighting for one roster spot (though the Patriots might roster an extra special teamer with Brandon Bolden opting out of the season).

DRAFT PICKS

Kyle Dugger, safety (second round)

Well-built and uber-athletic, Dugger faces a steep learning curve after playing his college ball at Division II Lenoir-Rhyne. He can play deep or in the box and could see instant playing time as a punt returner (six return touchdowns in college).

Josh Uche, linebacker (second)

Uche was one of college football’s most efficient pass rushers last season and lined up at every level of Michigan’s defense. He could begin his NFL career as a situational pass rusher — a role fellow ex-Wolverine Chase Winovich played in 2019 — but has three-down upside.

Anfernee Jennings, linebacker (third)

Jennings has some versatility — he played inside linebacker in the Senior Bowl — but he’s best suited as an edge defender. The Alabama product was one of college football’s best run stoppers last season while also flashing intriguing pass-rush potential. Don’t be surprised if he finds his way into the starting lineup this season.

Devin Asiasi, tight end (third)

The first of two tight ends New England selected in the third round, Asiasi brings a solid frame (6-foot-3, 257 pounds), sure hands, solid blocking chops and significant experience as a traditional in-line tight end. He didn’t become a consistent offensive contributor until his final season at UCLA, but his transition to the NFL game should be relatively smooth.

Dalton Keene, tight end (third)

Nicknamed “Rambo,” Keene was a do-everything H-back at Virginia Tech whose versatility and tenacity have made him an early fan favorite. With Danny Vitale opting out of this season due to coronavirus concerns, the Patriots could look to Keene to fill their fullback void, as well.

Justin Rohrwasser, kicker (fifth)

Rohrwasser, the first kicker drafted this year, faces the unenviable task of replacing Stephen Gostkowski. He converted 18 of 21 field goals in his final season at Marshall.

Michael Onwenu, guard (sixth)

The Patriots list Onwenu at 350 pounds. No other Pats O-lineman tops 335, and most of their guards and centers are 310 or lighter. Measurements aside, Onwenu was a dominant pass protector in college, allowing just two sacks over his three years as a starter and none in 2019.

Justin Herron, tackle/guard (sixth)

A four-year starter at left tackle for Wake Forest, Herron likely will see reps at both tackle and guard in training camp. New England’s depth at the former took a major hit Monday with starter Marcus Cannon reportedly opting out.

Cassh Maluia, linebacker (sixth)

Maluia’s speed (4.5-second 40 at his pro day) could make him an asset on special teams.

Dustin Woodard, center/guard (seventh)

Undersized lineman with extensive starting experience at all three interior spots. New England’s lack of a clear No. 2 snapper behind David Andrews boosts Woodard’s chances of sticking around.

UNDRAFTED FREE AGENTS

Jeff Thomas, wide receiver

The only UDFA wideout to survive New England’s first roster cutdown. Thomas is supremely talented, but questions about his focus and commitment followed him throughout high school and college.

Will Hastings, wide receiver

The Patriots cut Hastings on Sunday only to re-sign him one day later. Stidham surely appreciated that transaction. The quarterback and diminutive slot receiver have been close friends since teaming up at Auburn in 2017.

J.J. Taylor, running back

Taylor plays like a shorter (5-foot-5), more powerful Dion Lewis. He’s a more intriguing prospect than recent UDFA backs like Nick Brossette, Ralph Webb and LeShun Daniels. Will Bolden’s opt-out allow him to sneak onto the roster?

Jake Burt, tight end

A local kid from Lynnfield, Mass., Burt was used mostly as a blocker at Boston College. His 15 catches and 212 receiving yards as a senior were career highs. Burt, who’s listed at 6-3, 260, also could factor into New England’s fullback equation.

Rashod Berry, tight end/edge rusher

Berry saw action at both tight end and defensive end at Ohio State, and it’s not yet clear whether New England plans to use him on offense or defense.

Bill Murray, defensive tackle

Murray excelled on defense and on special teams the FCS level, blocking 10 kicks in his four years at William & Mary. Given the Patriots’ lack of depth up front, he should be viewed as one of the stronger UDFA roster candidates entering camp.

Nick Coe, defensive end

Coe played everywhere from defensive tackle to outside linebacker at Auburn and was considered a potential first-round prospect as recently as last offseason. A lackluster senior year and clashes with coaches tanked his draft stock, but the talent is there.

De’Jon Harris, linebacker

The Patriots’ highest-paid undrafted rookie ($140,000 guaranteed) boasts a skill set very similar to that of former Patriots linebacker Elandon Roberts. He goes by “Scoota.”

Myles Bryant, cornerback

Like Taylor, Bryant faces an uphill climb in a loaded position group. He played safety at Washington last season but projects as a slot corner at the NFL level.

