Buster Posey, one of the best players of his generation and one of the best to play his position in recent memory, just became the latest Major League Baseball player to opt out of the 2020 season.

The San Francisco Giants catcher on Friday announced he won’t be playing in MLB’s abbreviated 60-game season due to begin later this month due to concerns over COVID-19.

As multiple media members pointed out, Posey couldn’t afford the risk to his growing family.

The six-time All-Star and former MVP became the 10th big leaguer to opt out of the upcoming season. Posey joins David Price as the biggest-name players to sit out the campaign.

Here’s a full list of the players deciding not to play in 2020, with an important distinction, per the New York Post’s Joel Sherman.

