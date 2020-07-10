Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Buster Posey, one of the best players of his generation and one of the best to play his position in recent memory, just became the latest Major League Baseball player to opt out of the 2020 season.

The San Francisco Giants catcher on Friday announced he won’t be playing in MLB’s abbreviated 60-game season due to begin later this month due to concerns over COVID-19.

As multiple media members pointed out, Posey couldn’t afford the risk to his growing family.

Buster Posey and his wife, who already had 8-year-old twins, just adopted premature-born twins yesterday and simply couldn't take the health risk. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 10, 2020

Buster Posey and his wife are adopting identical twin girls. That is why he has missed time in camp. The twins were born prematurely and stable but will be in NICU for some time. He is opting out of the season. — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) July 10, 2020

The six-time All-Star and former MVP became the 10th big leaguer to opt out of the upcoming season. Posey joins David Price as the biggest-name players to sit out the campaign.

Here’s a full list of the players deciding not to play in 2020, with an important distinction, per the New York Post’s Joel Sherman.

11 players have declined participation (term opt out is technically for those deemed high risk who would receive salary/service time): Welington Castillo

Ian Desmond

Felix Hernandez

Mike Leake

Nick Markakis

Hector Noesi

Buster Posey

Joe Ross

Tyson Ross

David Price

Ryan Zimmerman — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 10, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images