Nate Solder will not be blocking the blindside of quarterback Daniel Jones this fall.

The New York Giants offensive tackle, a longtime member of the New England Patriots, made an announcement Wednesday that he will be opting out of the 2020 NFL season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Solder explained that the decision came down to doing what was in the best interest for both his family and himself.

“Our family has health concerns, most notably our son’s ongoing battle with cancer, as well as my own bout with cancer. We also welcomed a new addition to our family this spring, a baby boy. With fear and trembling, we struggle to keep our priorities in order and, for us, our children’s health and the health of our neighbors comes before football. We fully recognize that being able to make a decision like this is a privilege,” Solder wrote.

You can read his full statement below:

Solder, as you may have heard, is a part of the growing list of NFL players who are opting out of the 2020 season in order to protect themselves from the ongoing pandemic.

Six members of the New England Patriots, including safety Patrick Chung, tackle Marcus Cannon, linebacker Dont’a Hightower and running back/special teamer Brandon Bolden are among those players who will not take the field at Gillette Stadium this season.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images