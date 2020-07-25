Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Los Angeles Dodgers, somewhat unsurprisingly, are off to a hot start.

And now they have a chance to secure an opening series victory.

The Dodgers and San Francisco Giants are set to meet Saturday afternoon in the third contest of a four-game series at Dodger Stadium. Los Angeles won the first two games of the series.

Here’s how to watch Giants-Dodgers.

When: Saturday, July 25, at 4:10 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: Fubo (Free Trial) | Fox Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images