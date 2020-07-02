Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced Thursday that an order is in place to authorize the state to begin Phase 3 of its reopening plan on Monday.

As part of Phase 3, according to Baker, any professional sports team that has adopted COVID-19 health and safety precautions under league rules can hold games without spectators in Massachusetts.

That applies to the Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, Boston Celtics, New England Patriots and New England Revolution, Baker announced during a news conference at Fenway Park that also featured Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and Red Sox president Sam Kennedy.

Baker revealed earlier in the day during a news conference at the State House that Phase 3 will include the reopening of Massachusetts gyms, casinos and museums, with social distancing protocols in place.

“We have been encouraged by the significant progress we’ve made in these metrics. Positive trends in the public health data so far have allowed us to gradually reopen the Massachusetts economy in phases,” Baker said, per WHDH.com. “The success is in small part due to the diligence and dedication that has been shown by the people of Massachusetts.”

It’s unclear at this point when fans will be permitted to attend professional sporting events in Massachusetts, but there’s now more light at the end of the tunnel in the Bay State.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images