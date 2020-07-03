Sports are beginning to make their way back after leagues were halted in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And one big question is if fans will be allowed to attend sporting events.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday announced Phase 3 can begin Monday, which means gyms and casinos can open, and sports are able to begin without spectators.

While fans won’t be able to flock to Fenway Park right away, it’s fair to wonder if that will change over the next few months.

Baker, however, wasn’t quick to pick a side.

“I hesitate to take a position one way or another,” he said, via MassLive. “Today, the answer to that question based on what we’re hearing from the public health folks and others, is no. But if you asked me what the answer to that question is three months from now, I think it would depend a lot on the facts on the ground, the experiences, the data collection and everything else. It might mean the same answer and it might not. I hesitate to give an answer to a question that gets that far down the road because there has been so much that we’ve learned and frankly, so many things that have changed.”

It’s certainly a fair answer considering how much can change between now and September — when the NFL’s 2020 season is supposed to kick off.

But, at least to start, we will have to watch the games on TV, which is more than we’ve had since March.

