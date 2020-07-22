All things considered, everyone knew Cam Newton wasn’t in store for a lucrative contract this offseason.

That said, not many expected the veteran signal-caller to sign for that little.

After lingering on the open market for roughly three months, Newton signed a one-year deal worth the veteran minimum with the New England Patriots. The 2015 NFL MVP will have the opportunity to earn a nice chunk of change in the upcoming season, but he’ll have to meet several lofty incentives.

Even one of Newton’s former teammates, Greg Olsen, was surprised to see the Patriots land the three-time Pro Bowl selection on such light terms. But the veteran tight end, who arrived in Carolina the same year Newton was drafted No. 1 overall by the Panthers, seems to believe New England will reap a high reward from its low-risk move.

“My head popped off when I saw how much he signed for. It’s the all-time greatest deal,” Olsen said Wednesday on ESPN’s “First Take.” “I’m the biggest Cam Newton advocate out there. He’s been amazing for not only my career, but so many other guys that had the opportunity to play with him the last eight, nine years in Carolina. I just couldn’t be happier that he has a chance to go out there and show people that he can still play at a high level. He is not a different person than he was that MVP year. He’s had a couple injuries, he’s had a couple down seasons. I understand what that’s like, I’ve been there myself. I couldn’t be happier for him. New England’s gonna find out pretty quick just what a special competitor he is. He’s gonna be just fine.”

It’s easy to get lost in the Newton hype, but it’s important to remember the QB’s role with the Patriots has yet to be decided. Former New England signal-caller Scott Zolak, for one, believes Newton will be the team’s backup when the season begins.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images