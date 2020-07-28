The restart of the NBA’s 2019-20 season is almost here, folks.
The league on Tuesday will hold its last day of scrimmages before seeding games begin Thursday night. The Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat will kick off the five-game slate with a matinee matchup inside the Orlando bubble.
The Heat owned the Eastern Conference’s fourth seed at the time of the season pause. The eighth-seeded Grizzlies, meanwhile, will find themselves in a dog fight for a playoff spot once the campaign resumes.
Here’s how to watch Grizzlies vs. Heat online:
When: Tuesday, July 28 at 2 p.m. ET
TV: NBA TV
Live Stream: FuboTV
Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images