Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The restart of the NBA’s 2019-20 season is almost here, folks.

The league on Tuesday will hold its last day of scrimmages before seeding games begin Thursday night. The Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat will kick off the five-game slate with a matinee matchup inside the Orlando bubble.

The Heat owned the Eastern Conference’s fourth seed at the time of the season pause. The eighth-seeded Grizzlies, meanwhile, will find themselves in a dog fight for a playoff spot once the campaign resumes.

Here’s how to watch Grizzlies vs. Heat online:

When: Tuesday, July 28 at 2 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images