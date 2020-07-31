Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After a star-studded first night, the NBA’s playoff race takes center stage Friday as the league’s return to play rolls on.

The Memphis Grizzlies entered the bubble with a hold of the eighth seed in the Western Conference, and they’ll begin their restart Friday afternoon against one of the teams chasing them: the Portland Trail Blazers.

Here’s how to watch Friday afternoon’s Grizzlies-Blazers game.

When: Friday, July 31, at 4 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial

