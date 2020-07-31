After a star-studded first night, the NBA’s playoff race takes center stage Friday as the league’s return to play rolls on.
The Memphis Grizzlies entered the bubble with a hold of the eighth seed in the Western Conference, and they’ll begin their restart Friday afternoon against one of the teams chasing them: the Portland Trail Blazers.
Here’s how to watch Friday afternoon’s Grizzlies-Blazers game.
When: Friday, July 31, at 4 p.m. ET
TV: NBA TV
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial
Thumbnail photo via Justin Ford/USA TODAY Sports Images