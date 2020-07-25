Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox are back in action Saturday afternoon, but Xander Bogaerts won’t be in the lineup at least to start.

Bogaerts had a productive first night of the season finishing Friday night’s contest 1-4 with a run scored and RBI as the Red Sox steam rolled past the Baltimore Orioles, 13-2.

While the Red Sox shortstop didn’t come away with any injuries, he isn’t in the starting lineup for Saturday’s matchup with Baltimore. Bogaerts’ absence has surprised some people, but according to Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke, it’s all part of the team’s plan to manage the unorthodox 2020 MLB season.

MLB Hall of Famer Jim Rice broke down the news with NESN’s Tom Caron and Steve Lyons ahead of the squad’s second game of the season. Check out what they had to say about the move in the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images