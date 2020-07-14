Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Sacramento Kings have had a tough go leading up to the NBA’s return in Orlando, Fla.

Harrison Barnes testing positive for COVID-19 is just the latest issue they’ve run into due to the novel coronavirus.

“Prior to the team leaving last week, I tested positive for Covid-19,” Barnes tweeted Monday. “I’ve been primarily asymptomatic and am doing well. I’m quarantined and am abiding by the safety protocol until I’m cleared for action. I hope to join my team in Orlando when it is safe to do so! Stay safe out there.”

Teammates Buddy Hield, Jabari Parker and Alex Len tested positive for the virus and did not travel with the team to Orlando either.

And on top of that, another Kings player has to quarantine for seven more days. Richaun Holmes crossed the Walt Disney World campus border to get food from a delivery service, accidentally breaking the NBA’s health and safety protocol and imposing a 10-day isolation on himself.

Not an ideal start.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images