As part of Saturday’s NBA scrimmage schedule, the Miami Heat and Utah Jazz tip-off in a battle of the four seeds.
The Heat, at 41-24 this season before the pandemic pause, sit in fourth place in the Eastern Conference.
Meanwhile, the West’s fourth-place Jazz are 41-23.
Here’s how to watch Heat vs. Jazz online:
When: Saturday, July 25 at 4:00 p.m. ET
TV: NBA TV
Live Stream: FuboTV
