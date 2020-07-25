As part of Saturday’s NBA scrimmage schedule, the Miami Heat and Utah Jazz tip-off in a battle of the four seeds.

The Heat, at 41-24 this season before the pandemic pause, sit in fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, the West’s fourth-place Jazz are 41-23.

Here’s how to watch Heat vs. Jazz online:

When: Saturday, July 25 at 4:00 p.m. ET
TV: NBA TV
Live Stream: FuboTV

