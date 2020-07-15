Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Pastrnak is back.

The Boston Bruins winger was absent for the first two days of training camp, but he returned Wednesday for practice at Warrior Ice Arena. And, well, it didn’t take long for Pastrnak to resume doing what he does best: rip one-timers from the right faceoff dot.

Here are 14 seconds that Bruins fans have waited months for:

There are not enough heart eye emojis in the world for this video 😍 pic.twitter.com/ID2msuz4ub — NESN (@NESN) July 15, 2020

Just like old times.

Here are some more highlights from Pastrnak’s first training camp practice:

Truly nothing better than endless Pasta 🍝 pic.twitter.com/Gf6MQc1zrj — NESN (@NESN) July 15, 2020

The Bruins are scheduled to resume their season Aug. 2 with a round-robin game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images