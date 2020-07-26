Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics on Sunday played in their second scrimmage of the the resumed NBA season, defeating the Phoenix Suns 117-103.

And in a rare occasion, all five Celtics starters were on the court at the same time.

Kemba Walker, who has been dealing with a pesky knee injury, had a great day of practice Saturday and was in the starting lineup for the scrimmage.

The point guard played just nine minutes, but certainly looked like his old self, scoring six points in limited time.

And the bench goes wild! Welcome back @KembaWalker we missed ya 🥰 pic.twitter.com/WwH80uTQhB — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) July 26, 2020

Jaylen Brown’s performance highlighted the day, however, as it looked like the wing didn’t just pick up where he left off, he might even look better.

Brown dropped a game-high 21 points in 27 minutes, shooting 7-for-3 from the field to lead Boston in scoring. He aggressively drove to the rim with power that was hard to stop.

Jaylen Brown: chicken salad maker #Celtics pic.twitter.com/3FyHLxrVwp — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) July 26, 2020

JT for threeeeee! pic.twitter.com/CHfjsCpX9N — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) July 26, 2020

And though Brown did most of the heavy lifting, the offense was balanced with Jayson Tatum scoring 16 points with nine rebounds, Gordon Hayward dropping 17 points with six boards.

Marcus Smart had 10 points going 5-for-5 from the field with five rebounds and four assists.

And holy handles:

JT + JB = Elite#Celtics pic.twitter.com/ILyzj0OXSl — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) July 26, 2020

Hayward from the corner 👌#Celtics pic.twitter.com/JWTKTdToRn — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) July 26, 2020

We would advise you not to let Jayson Tatum get hot @Suns #Celtics pic.twitter.com/WzAdxJQ5Me — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) July 26, 2020

Boston has one more scrimmage before the NBA’s seeding games begin, playing the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, July 28 at 8 p.m. ET.

Primetime against the Rockets will be an even better way to see where the Celtics are at.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images