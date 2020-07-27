More details about the NFL’s temporary COVID-19 injured reserve have emerged in a recent memo sent to teams.

According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, teams are required to “immediately” place a player on the list should he return a positive test or is quarantined due to close contact with an infected person. Players must stay on the list for a minimum period before they can be cleared under NFL and NFLPA protocols.

If a player tests positive during training camp, he’ll be removed from the 80-90 man active list. If it occurs during the regular or postseason, the player will be removed from the 53-man active/inactive list, per Pelissero. The team will be eligible for a one-week roster exemption after receiving medical clearance if the player is on the list for less than four weeks, or a two-week exemption if he’s on there longer.

Players that test positive and are showing symptoms must wait at least 10 days pass since their onset and at least 72 hours must have passed since symptoms last occurred before being reinstated, according to ProFootballTalk’s Peter King. Positive players without symptoms are allowed to return either 10 days after the positive test, or five days if the player returns two negative tests.

The NFL’s regular season is expected to begin Sept. 10.

