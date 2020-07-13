We probably have never wanted, or needed, Boston Red Sox baseball as much as we now do.

The Sox at long last will begin the 2020 Major League Baseball season July 24 at Fenway Park against the Baltimore Orioles, ending the most agonizing wait for America’s pastime in recent history. Offseason upheaval had dimmed the sense of optimism surrounding the Red Sox during spring training, but recent extraordinary events have renewed the perspective about the onset of the MLB season and Boston’s chances for success.

While most fans might look forward to following Boston’s scores, stats and place in the standings on a daily basis, other supporters might need something else to stoke their sense of anticipation. Here are Here are six reasons for excitement over the 2020 Red Sox.

Xander Bogaerts for MVP?

After finishing fifth in American League MVP voting last season, Red Sox fans are excited to see whether the star shortstop can exceed the career highs he set in major offensive categories last season. Boagaerts also is defiantly bullish on Boston’s chances to contend for the postseason, and his attitude only will endear him further to Red Sox Nation.

Will Rafael Devers build on his breakout season?

The Red Sox third baseman enjoyed a record-setting in a season 2019. What will the 23 year old do next? If Devers meets the standard he set last year, he will have confirmed himself as a cornerstone of Boston’s present and future and put himself on course to join some of franchise’s all-time greats.

Familiar faces loom large

Of the 60 games the Red Sox will play in the 2020 regular season, 40 will be against their American League East rivals. That means how the Red Sox fare against their olde enemies like the New York Yankess, Tampa Bay Rays, Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays largely will determine their success.

Unfamiliar faces on schedule

The Red Sox will take on the five National League East teams in their remaining 20 regular season games. These will include matchups against the New York Mets, Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies, Miami Marlins and the Washington Nationals.

The Nationals are the reigning World Series winners. The Red Sox won the Fall Classic in 2018. It’s not every day the two most recent MLB champions face off against each other.

Future is now, closer than ever

MLB observers expected the Red Sox to struggle in 2020, having traded stars David Price and Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers and lost ace Chris Sale due to Tommy John’s surgery. Some consider Boston’s offseason transactions as moves aimed at boosting its long-term chances for success, at the expense of their hopes 2020 hopes. If that’s the case, we now are closer to that brighter future than we were in March when the start of the season was delayed.

Uncle Mo’ might have outsized influence

Boston’s World Series odds aren’t great, but predictions largely are based on players’ performances over previous 162-game seasons. The shortened season reduces the sample size and opens the door for random occurrences and other surprises.

Among the possibilities are the Red Sox starting and staying hot for a large stretch of the curtailed season. One might expect Boston to be a slightly above-average team over 162 games, but a curtailed campaign could help the Red Sox become as good as chairman Tom Werner believes they can be.

Red Sox baseball is back in our lives

Red Sox baseball is part of the fabric of society in this region, and things just haven’t felt right without it since late March. We can’t say for sure what life post-coronavirus outbreak will be like going forward, it’s safe to say things will feel a little more normal when we hear the crack of the bat like we’re accustomed to in the warmer months of the year.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images