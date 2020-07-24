The Boston Celtics, at long last, are playing games again.
Friday marked the Celtics’ first scrimmage since arriving in Orlando to take part in the restart of the NBA season. The C’s faced Chris Paul and the Thunder, ultimately falling to Oklahoma City 98-84.
Here are some highlights the Celtics posted during the game.
First, Marcus Smart fed Jaylen Brown, who would hit a turnaround jumper for Boston’s first points of the game.
securing the first basket of the game 🏀 pic.twitter.com/liL0WSnYGF
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 24, 2020
And, of course, here’s Marcus Smart stealing an inbounds pass and scoring.
steal + score pic.twitter.com/5btFepxIsc
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 24, 2020
Daniel Theis threw down a nice dunk off a pick-and-roll.
love the sound of that 🔨 pic.twitter.com/XFFpz88xWn
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 24, 2020
A nice pass from Smart found Theis right under the basket.
pretty pass 😍 pic.twitter.com/Hiy9nV8Ha5
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 24, 2020
A nice putback from Tremont Waters on a missed Robert Williams jumper.
👀 sneak attack pic.twitter.com/fpbN8K8nse
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 24, 2020
Carsen Edwards drives to the basket and hits Enes Kanter.
4️⃣➡️1️⃣1️⃣ pic.twitter.com/QK8BAy1oUD
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 24, 2020
Kanter was the only Celtic in double figures, posting 11 points in the loss.
The Celtics’ next will scrimmage the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.
More Celtics: Enes Kanter Opens Up About Kemba Walker’s Motivational Message To Team
Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images