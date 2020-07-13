Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s no more sure of a sign that hockey is back than when the tweets about line combinations start flowing in.

And such was the case Monday morning.

The Boston Bruins are beginning training camp Monday in Brighton, their first practice in over four months. And here’s how they skated on Day 1 at Warrior Ice Arena.

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Karson Kuhlman

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Anders Bjork

Nick Ritchie–Charlie Coyle–Sean Kuraly

Joakim Nordstrom–Par Lindholm–Chris Wagner

Paul Carey–Jack Studnicka–Zach Senyshyn

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–Jeremy Lauzon

John Moore–Connor Clifton

Jakub Zboril

Tuukka Rask

Jaroslav Halak

Maxime Lagace

Judging by this, the Bruins players that are not yet back on the ice are David Pastrnak, Ondrej Kase, Anton Blidh, Urho Vaakanainen, Trent Frederic and Dan Vladar. All of those players, except Kase and Frederic, were confirmed to have gone back home to Europe during the NHL’s pause.

