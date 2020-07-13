There’s no more sure of a sign that hockey is back than when the tweets about line combinations start flowing in.
And such was the case Monday morning.
The Boston Bruins are beginning training camp Monday in Brighton, their first practice in over four months. And here’s how they skated on Day 1 at Warrior Ice Arena.
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Karson Kuhlman
Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Anders Bjork
Nick Ritchie–Charlie Coyle–Sean Kuraly
Joakim Nordstrom–Par Lindholm–Chris Wagner
Paul Carey–Jack Studnicka–Zach Senyshyn
Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk–Jeremy Lauzon
John Moore–Connor Clifton
Jakub Zboril
Tuukka Rask
Jaroslav Halak
Maxime Lagace
Judging by this, the Bruins players that are not yet back on the ice are David Pastrnak, Ondrej Kase, Anton Blidh, Urho Vaakanainen, Trent Frederic and Dan Vladar. All of those players, except Kase and Frederic, were confirmed to have gone back home to Europe during the NHL’s pause.
Bruins Roster Projection 1.0: Predicting Boston’s Lineup For Season Restart
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images