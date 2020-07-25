Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins are wrapping up their time at Warrior Ice Arena until, literally, next season.

Sunday marks travel day for the Bruins, as they’ll hop on a plane to Toronto to enter the bubble and begin the restart of the NHL season.

The B’s got together for a practice Saturday, and there were a few absences. As was expected, neither David Pastrnak nor Ondrej Kase took part, though head coach Bruce Cassidy indicated Saturday he is planning on Pastrnak travelling with the team, though he’s unsure about Kase. Nick Ritchie and Paul Carey also did not skate, as well as extra goalie Dan Vladar.

Here were the lines and pairings for Saturday’s session, according to the team.

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Anders Bjork

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Jack Studnicka

Sean Kuraly–Charlie Coyle–Karson Kuhlman

Joakim Nordstrom–Par Lindholm–Chris Wagner

Anton Blidh–Trent Frederic–Zach Senyshyn

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–Jeremy Lauzon

John Moore–Connor Clifton

Urho Vaakanainen–Jakub Zboril

Tuukka Rask

Jaroslav Halak

Maxime Lagace

