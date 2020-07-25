The Boston Bruins are wrapping up their time at Warrior Ice Arena until, literally, next season.
Sunday marks travel day for the Bruins, as they’ll hop on a plane to Toronto to enter the bubble and begin the restart of the NHL season.
The B’s got together for a practice Saturday, and there were a few absences. As was expected, neither David Pastrnak nor Ondrej Kase took part, though head coach Bruce Cassidy indicated Saturday he is planning on Pastrnak travelling with the team, though he’s unsure about Kase. Nick Ritchie and Paul Carey also did not skate, as well as extra goalie Dan Vladar.
Here were the lines and pairings for Saturday’s session, according to the team.
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Anders Bjork
Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Jack Studnicka
Sean Kuraly–Charlie Coyle–Karson Kuhlman
Joakim Nordstrom–Par Lindholm–Chris Wagner
Anton Blidh–Trent Frederic–Zach Senyshyn
Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk–Jeremy Lauzon
John Moore–Connor Clifton
Urho Vaakanainen–Jakub Zboril
Tuukka Rask
Jaroslav Halak
Maxime Lagace
