When the puck drops Thursday evening at Scotiabank Arena for the Bruins’ exhibition against the Columbus Blue Jackets, expect Jack Studnicka to be in the lineup for Boston.
The young centerman has been seeing significant time as the second-line right winger with Ondrej Kase not yet with the team in Toronto. And when the Bruins practiced Wednesday, Studnicka again was riding shotgun with David Krejci.
Nick Ritchie remained absent, so Anders Bjork and Karson Kuhlman split reps on the third-line right wing, while everyone else remained in their usual spots.
Here were the lines and pairings in Wednesday’s practice, according to the team.
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Jack Studnicka
Sean Kuraly–Charlie Coyle–Anders Bjork/Karson Kuhlman
Joakim Nordstrom–Par Lindholm–Chris Wagner
Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk–Jeremy Lauzon
John Moore–Connor Clifton
Tuukka Rask
Jaroslav Halak
Maxime Lagace
The puck will drop for Bruins-Blue Jackets at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images