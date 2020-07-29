Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When the puck drops Thursday evening at Scotiabank Arena for the Bruins’ exhibition against the Columbus Blue Jackets, expect Jack Studnicka to be in the lineup for Boston.

The young centerman has been seeing significant time as the second-line right winger with Ondrej Kase not yet with the team in Toronto. And when the Bruins practiced Wednesday, Studnicka again was riding shotgun with David Krejci.

Nick Ritchie remained absent, so Anders Bjork and Karson Kuhlman split reps on the third-line right wing, while everyone else remained in their usual spots.

Here were the lines and pairings in Wednesday’s practice, according to the team.

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Jack Studnicka

Sean Kuraly–Charlie Coyle–Anders Bjork/Karson Kuhlman

Joakim Nordstrom–Par Lindholm–Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–Jeremy Lauzon

John Moore–Connor Clifton

Tuukka Rask

Jaroslav Halak

Maxime Lagace

The puck will drop for Bruins-Blue Jackets at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images