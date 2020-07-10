Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Don Sweeney now knows what kind of cash he has to work with this offseason.

Part of the CBA extension agreed to by the NHLPA on Friday was the freezing of the salary cap at $81.5 million, which is where it sat for the 2019-20 campaign. It’ll stay that way until hockey-related revenue returns to normal.

It figures to be a busy offseason for the Bruins, who have quite the list of free agents to take care of.

According to Bruins Cap Space on Twitter, the Bruins will have roughly $19,509,408 with which to sign their free agents. Those free agents are…

Unrestricted free agents: Zdeno Chara, Torey Krug, Joakim Nordstrom, Kevan Miller

Restricted free agents: Jake DeBrusk, Matt Grzelcyk, Anders Bjork, Karson Kuhlman

That doesn’t include any pending UFAs or RFAs the team might have on the AHL roster.

It’ll be tight, especially with the contract Krug figures to get this offseason. However, Don Sweeney has fared mostly well over the years when it comes to cap gymnastics, so he’ll have to have his best routine ready for July 1 October.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images