Masahiro Tanaka is a lucky man.

The New York Yankees pitcher was hospitalized Saturday after being hit in the head by a Giancarlo Stanton line drive. Tanaka, who later issued a personal health update, eventually was diagnosed with a mild concussion, Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters Sunday.

That Tanaka isn’t in worse condition is remarkable considering how fast the ball apparently was traveling.

“That ball came back, I think they said 112 mph,” Yankees lefty James Paxton said Sunday, via the New York Times.

And here’s an update from Boone:

“He came in around noon today and was in really good spirits. Got a really good night sleep; no loss of appetite. We’re encouraged where he is and we’ll take it day by day, but hopefully it’s not something that’ll take too long. Since he got to the hospital, he’s pretty much been symptom free and feeling good … (and was) in good spirits popping around today, so I think at this point we’re really encouraged.”

The Yankees as of Monday afternoon had not offered a timeline for Tanaka’s return to the mound.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images