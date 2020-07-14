The Patriots’ most noteworthy offseason addition earned the seal of approval from arguably New England’s best player.

While all signs pointed to Jarrett Stidham quarterbacking the Patriots in the 2020 NFL season, a new wrinkle has been added to the team’s signal-caller situation in the form of Cam Newton. The Patriots rang in July by signing Newton on a one-year, incentive-laden deal roughly three months after the Carolina Panthers released the 2015 NFL MVP.

It appears Newton will be arriving in Foxboro as motivated as ever, and Stephon Gilmore is excited to see the three-time Pro Bowl selection in action.

“It was a great signing,” Gilmore said on The Ringer’s “The Bakari Sellers Podcast,” as transcribed by NFL.com. “I think Cam’s very hungry. I’ve always been a Cam fan. I think he’s hard to prepare against, and he has a great opportunity to compete for a starting job, and I’m looking forward to seeing him on our team.”

Gilmore continued: “I think he’s his own unique player. Obviously, he can run the ball. He can throw it. Anytime you can do both of those things, it’s hard to get ready for a certain thing, so he always keeps you off guard. He’s very hungry this year. I think he’s healthy now, so I’m just looking forward to him helping our team out.”

The 2020 season arguably will be the most critical campaign of Newton’s career to date. The 31-year-old sure seems eager to embrace the challenge, however, and it doesn’t sound like he’s at all intimidated by the possibility of replacing arguably the greatest quarterback of all time in New England.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images