Opening Day is here around Major League Baseball, and for the Boston Red Sox, the 2020 campaign will begin Friday.

And while there won’t be any fans in the stands at Fenway Park, there still will be plenty of ceremonies to mark the start of the 60-game campaign.

Here are the two main things the Red Sox have in store.

— Roughly 30 minutes before the game, the Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles will be introduced along the baselines. The American Flag will be draped over the Green Monster, and the national anthem will be performed by Springfield, Mass., native Michelle Brooks-Thompson.

— Elements of the Black Lives Matter movement will be worked into ceremonies and will be physically represented throughout the ballpark. A stencil behind the mound will have MLB’s logo with the acronym “BLM.” The BLM acronym also will be featured on the base jewels and lineup cards. Furthermore, a “Black Lives Matter” sign that is 120 feet wide and 20 feet high will cover part of the center-field bleachers. That’s in addition to the 254-foot long billboard on Lansdowne Street facing the Mass Pike.

First pitch for Red Sox-Orioles is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images