Cam Newton is making the most of his time these last few weeks, getting acquainted with a few New England Patriots pass-catching options.

Newton, as you may have heard by now, met up with receiver Mohamed Sanu immediately following the initial reports that the quarterback agreed to a contract with the Patriots.

And since then, Newton has also been seen working out with second-year receiver N’Keal Harry and 2020 draftee Devin Asiasi. The trio got together at UCLA this past week.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss provided some insight on how that workout came about, which you can below:

More on Cam/N’Keal connection: What led quarterback Cam Newton and second-year receiver N’Keal Harry to work out together last week on the West Coast? I’m told Newton initiated the contact with Harry. Now, after a couple of days together, it would be interesting to hear if Newton saw any similarities between Harry (6-foot-4, 225 pounds) and former Carolina Panthers receiver Kelvin Benjamin (6-5, 245), as both are bigger than the prototype at the position, relying less on speed and more on technique and physicality. Benjamin had developed a nice early rapport with Newton in Carolina, totaling 136 catches for 1,949 yards and 16 touchdowns in his first two seasons (2014, 2016).

As for the similarities between Harry and Benjamin, well that’s something we’ll have to wait and find out.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images