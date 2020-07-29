Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A couple of Metropolitan Division foes will face off in Toronto in what will be the third of six scrimmages Wednesday.

The Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes will face one another at Scotiabank Arena ahead of the NHL’s 2019-20 season restart.

Once the scrimmage concludes, Alex Ovechkin and the Caps will go on to the Eastern Conference round-robin tournament, while the Hurricanes will face the New York Rangers in the qualifying round.

Here’s how to watch Hurricanes vs. Capitals online:

When: Wednesday, July 29 at 4 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: FuboTV | NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images