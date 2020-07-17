Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Not only do the New England Patriots have the best cornerback in the NFL with Stephon Gilmore, but they also have among the most depth at the position as well.

Third-year cornerback J.C. Jackson is a major factor in that depth.

Jackson is usually doesn’t draw much praise from those outside of New England, excelling as an underrated player at the position. However, that wasn’t the case Thursday as one anonymous executive ranked Jackson inside his top 10 cornerbacks.

It was unveiled in an ESPN story which ranked the top 10 corners, with Jackson earning an honorable mention bid.

“A playmaker and an athlete. He’s top 10 for me,” an AFC executive told ESPN.

The undrafted Maryland product has been a key playmaker in the Patriots secondary each of the last two seasons, playing 29 games (11 starts). He recorded a noteworthy 10 passes defenses with five interceptions in 2019.

Jackson enters the final season of his three-year contract in 2020.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images