It will be in a different country than where they usually play, but the New York Rangers and Islanders will face one another Wednesday evening.

The two sides will square off at Scotiabank Arena in the penultimate scrimmage of a jam-packed day of NHL action. The quality of play in the scrimmages has been pretty good thus far, so there’s plenty to look forward to in this meeting of rivals.

Both teams will play in the qualifying round, with the Rangers taking on the Carolina Hurricanes, while the Isles battle the Florida Panthers.

Here’s how to watch Islanders vs. Rangers online:

When: Wednesday, July 29 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: FuboTV | NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images