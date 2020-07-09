Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The signing of Cam Newton appears to have been widely approved by New England Patriots players.

When news of the deal first broke last week, many players took to social media to share positive reactions. And when the Patriots made the deal official on Wednesday evening with a series of social media posts, more thumbs up were given by Pats players.

Both running back Brandon Bolden and defensive back J.C. Jackson had simple responses on Instagram to the Patriots’ posts.

Newton now will compete for the Patriots’ starting quarterback job with Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images