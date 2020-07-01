Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The middle of the Red Sox’s order is making its way up to Boston.

July 1 marks the Summer Camp report date for Major League Baseball players, and a few of the Sox’s stars are journeying north together.

J.D. Martinez on Wednesday posted a photo standing in front of a private jet with Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers. The post is tagged in Miami, and Martinez’s caption says they are headed to Boston.

Take a look.

Workouts are scheduled to begin Friday, with the regular season to begin July 23, although it’s unclear if the Red Sox’s Opening Day will be July 23 or 24.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images