In this episode of the TC & Jerry Podcast, Tom Caron interviews Boston Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez and manager Ron Roenicke as the Sox are just over one week from Opening Day.

Caron and Jerry Remy also discuss NESN’s preparations for producing games from the NESN studio throughout the season. Finally, the duo break down the added importance of each game in the shortened 60-game season and how bullpens will play a major role in team success.