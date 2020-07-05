Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Dodgers will not get to see David Price take the mound for his first campaign in Los Angeles, as the left-hander announced Saturday he will be opting out of the upcoming season.

The decision made by Price, who the Red Sox traded to the Dodgers with outfielder Mookie Betts this offseason, certainly has made news around league circles.

Both Boston outfielder J.D. Martinez, Price’s ex-teammate, and Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke reportedly weighed in on the development Sunday.

“I respect his opinion. It’s a scary time right now,” Martinez said, per Providence Journal’s Bill Koch.

Martinez added, generally, that he respects players for making “individual decisions.”

Roenicke, Boston’s bench coach for three of the four years that Price was a member of the Red Sox, shared a similar sentiment. He added that he still considers the World Series champion a competitive player in the league.

“These are tough decisions,” the first-year Boston manager said, per Koch.

Martinez, however, expressed his commitment to playing the season despite being “scared of everything” due to being asthmatic.

“I think my love for the game is going to outweigh my fear once I get out there,” Martinez said, per Koch.

Price is among the biggest names to opt out of the campaign thus far.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images