Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With the New England Patriots suddenly — and extremely — thin at linebacker, is it time to get Jadeveon Clowney on the phone?

Perhaps, but as of Tuesday morning, such a call reportedly hadn’t taken place.

Linebacker Dont’a Hightower on Tuesday became the latest Patriots player to opt out of the 2020 season due to concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Predictably, fans and media have suggested the Patriots, who now have far more salary cap space than they did a few days ago, should explore signing Clowney, who remains on the free agent market despite being perhaps the top player available entering the offseason.

However, according to Athletic’s Jeff Howe, the Patriots have not reached out to the 27-year-old edge rusher.

Despite the morning's events, the Patriots have not reached out to Jadeveon Clowney, according to a source. It has been a pretty chaotic morning, though, so maybe that'll change at some point. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) July 28, 2020

As Howe noted, there is plenty of time for things to change. The Patriots could give Clowney a call by the end of Tuesday, for all we know.

For what it’s worth, Clowney reportedly is open to signing a one-year, prove it-deal with a contender, but it is not interested in signing for cheap money just to play for a team like the Patriots.

Even if the Patriots were to add Clowney, the signing would not represent a plug-and-play replacement for Hightower. Clowney is an occasionally electric edge rusher as well as a solid run defender, whereas Hightower is a do-everything linebacker who also serves as one of the captains of the defense. Clowney would not fill that role.

Still, Clowney is a very talented player, one whom Bill Belichick probably could get the most out of.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images