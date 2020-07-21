Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins’ mission for the upcoming playoffs is quite simple.

At least, according to Jake DeBrusk.

The B’s winger spoke with reporters via Zoom on Monday after the team practiced at Warrior Ice Arena to talk all things hockey, give an update on David Pastrnak and what the Bruins’ mindset will be once the round-robin games begin Aug. 2.

“There’s a mission here,” he said, via NHL.com’s Amalie Benjamin. “There’s a mission for us to win the Stanley Cup and finish the job.”

Simple enough.

As you probably know by now, Boston came within a game of hoisting Lord Stanley on home ice. But fell victim to the St. Louis Blues in Game 7.

Suffice to say, the Bruins are ready and hungry to not repeat what happened last season.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images