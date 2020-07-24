New York Jets head coach Adam Gase not terribly long ago expressed the belief that he was on good terms with Jamal Adams.

Well, it appears those feelings are not mutual.

Adams addressed what has been a fairly hectic offseason for him in a recent interview with the New York Daily News. The star safety’s comments included blunt remarks about Gase, whom Adams believes isn’t fit for the job he has in the Meadowlands.

“I don’t feel like he’s the right leader for this organization to reach the Promised Land,” Adams told Manish Mehta. “As a leader, what really bothers me is that he doesn’t have a relationship with everybody in the building.

“At the end of the day, he doesn’t address the team. If there’s a problem in the locker room, he lets another coach address the team. If we’re playing (expletive) and we’re losing, he doesn’t address the entire team as a group at halftime. He’ll walk out of the locker room and let another coach handle it.”

While the straightforwardness of Adams’ comments is a bit jarring, the underlying sentiments aren’t terribly surprising. The two-time Pro Bowl selection long has been unhappy about his situation with the Jets, which prompted a trade request earlier in the offseason. Adams went as far as publicly admitting he was “trying” to land with the Dallas Cowboys.

Unfortunately for the 24-year-old, it sure sounds he’s going to have to tough it out in New York. The Jets reportedly “have no plans” to trade Adams, who’s under contract for this season and next.

