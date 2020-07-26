We’ll, it’s probably safe to say Jamal Adams and Le’Veon Bell no long are on good terms.

The New York Jets on Saturday traded Adams and a draft pick to the Seattle Seahawks for Bradley McDougald and a package of picks. And that didn’t sit well with Bell, who throughout the Adams trade drama defended the 24-year-old and insisted the star safety wanted to stay in New York.

“Ppl do all the hootin & hollerin to get you brought in, just to leave,” Bell tweeted Saturday, ” … lol like people weird yooo, the internet got these dudes doin whatever for attention, even when they tell you sh*t they don’t believe themselves.”

Here’s Adams’ reaction:

Noted. See u Week 14! https://t.co/MjPOfiHtGi — Jamal Adams (@Prez) July 26, 2020

Adams is an incredible safety, and is especially good at stopping the run. So, when the Jets and Seahawks meet Week 14, you can bet he’ll be itching for the chance to light up Bell, should both players be healthy and on the field.

