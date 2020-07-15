A sizable group of Patriots aren’t waiting until training camp to put in work together.

If you follow Mohamed Sanu on Instagram, you likely have seen videos — many of which originally posted by Sidelinehustle — of the New England receiver and some of his teammates working out in Brookline, Mass. Sidelinehustle on Wednesday posted another video to its story, this time showing no fewer than seven Patriots on the field.

Here’s the clip, courtesy of NESN.com’s Zack Cox, along with some interesting context from NFL Media’s Mike Giardi:

Many fans likely are wondering where new Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is. And while that probably is a fair question to ask, the reality is Newton’s absence means very little, if anything at all.

That said, some around the team believe Stidham is the quarterback to keep an eye on as the 2020 season nears.

