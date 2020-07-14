Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Everyone assumes Cam Newton, if healthy, will be the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots. And that’s fair, as the 2015 MVP is a far more proven commodity than sophomore signal-caller Jarrett Stidham.

Well, former Patriots quarterback and current 98.5 The Sports Hub personality Scott Zolak is pushing a different narrative.

“I believe Jarrett’s gonna be the starter, from the people I’ve talked to,” Zolak said during Tuesday’s “Zolak & Bertrand” episode. “People that I trust, players, people tied to the team, team captains. The way they speak of Jarrett Stidham and the work he has put in.”

The #Patriots are Cam Newton's team now … right? Not so fast 👀 Why @scottzolak believes Jarrett Stidham will be the team's starter:https://t.co/XDB6zsuAtT pic.twitter.com/5m9ajOWKvo — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) July 14, 2020

Make of that what you will.

Zolak isn’t an NFL “reporter”, per se, but he clearly has connections on the Patriots and his words should not be ignored.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images