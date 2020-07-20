As Jaylen Brown wrapped up his Sunday media availability via Zoom, the Boston Celtics star felt compelled to say one last thing before it concluded.

Just two days after the NBA suspended its 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic, Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was shot multiple times and killed after police broke down the door to her apartment while executing a no-knock warrant for a narcotics investigation on March 13 in Louisville, Ky.

And four months later, Brown wants to make sure that her story is still being told.

“Before I go, actually, I wanted to speak on Breonna Taylor,” Brown said, via NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Foresberg. “I know it’s a hot topic in conversation, I know a lot of people have chimed in and have their thoughts about it. I guess where the line is drawn, or where the outrage kind of comes from is just, you look at the case, you look at since things have been settled down, Louisville has abolished the no-knock warrant, where now you have to knock if you have a warrant, instead of just breaking into somebody’s home. And it happened to be the wrong home with Breonna Taylor.”

The primary targets of the investigation included someone Taylor had a prior relationship with, but no drugs were found in her home, and the suspects in question lived 10 miles away. No arrests have been made for her murder.

“I understand that the protocol and the officers that they have to follow but I think a lot of people’s problem is not just with the officers,” Brown continued. “It’s with the establishment, or the higher-up, or I can’t think of the word right now. But the problem is not just with the officers, it’s with what they’ve been told to do, etcetera. So, obviously, everybody has chimed in on feeling with what they have to say. For somebody to have their home broken into, and not necessarily be the right necessary home, we understand what the protocol is, but I feel like the protocol needs to change, needs to improve. We see the improvements being made but also like continuing to have people speak on these things, continuing to have them talk about them is important. For us, equality is demanded. And Black Lives Matter and Breonna Taylor is an example of a black life who was taken because of how the system has been laid out. And we’re going to continue to protest and continue to feel some type of way about it. It’s unfortunate, but I think these conversations need to continue to be had, for sure.”

With a main priority of the NBA restart being to keep attention on issues of police brutality and racial inequality, be assured that Brown is doing his part to not let basketball distract from the issues at hand.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images